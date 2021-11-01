Alight Capital Management LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

SIX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.66. 15,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.