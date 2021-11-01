Alight Capital Management LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,119,108 shares of company stock worth $343,058,729. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $355.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

