Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.05. 263,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,040,900. The stock has a market cap of $462.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $311.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

