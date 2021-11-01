Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 880,900 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALF opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50. Alfi has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

