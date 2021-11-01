Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

