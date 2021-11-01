Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
