Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
