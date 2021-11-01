Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

