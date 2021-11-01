Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.10% of Alector worth $102,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alector by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $21.74 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

