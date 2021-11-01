Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $3 Million Position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

SHQAU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.