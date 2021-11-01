Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

