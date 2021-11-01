Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.