Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $131.94 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.