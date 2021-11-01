Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 19,100 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,017,471. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.