Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

