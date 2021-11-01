Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Receives $8.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AICAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

