Aion (AION) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $89.91 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,124.59 or 1.00048688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.00594573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00310959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00183552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,678,267 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.