Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $328.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

