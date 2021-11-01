Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the period. Agora makes up 2.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,923,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 89.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.