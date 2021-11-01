Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,541. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

