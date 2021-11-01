Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Update

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.
Shares of AGXXF stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Agilyx AS has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.
Agilyx AS Company Profile
