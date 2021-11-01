Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.
Shares of AGXXF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Agilyx AS has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
Agilyx AS Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.