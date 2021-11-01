Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.

Shares of AGXXF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Agilyx AS has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

