Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48. Agilysys has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

