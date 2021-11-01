agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.50 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

