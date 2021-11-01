AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.
Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80.
In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
