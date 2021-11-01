AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

