African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.75

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 4885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,753,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

