Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.55

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.55 and last traded at $184.04, with a volume of 1118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

