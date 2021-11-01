Aeron Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $7,378.04 and $1.23 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.