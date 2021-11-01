AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $41,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $68.37 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.