Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.