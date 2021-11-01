Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.61. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.