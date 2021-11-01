Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.79. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

