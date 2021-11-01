Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acreage stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

