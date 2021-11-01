Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 749.4% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,221,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 12,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $638.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

