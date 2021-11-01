Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

