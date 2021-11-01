Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.32. 47,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,263. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.34 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

