Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $111.16 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.