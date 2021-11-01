Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,134. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

