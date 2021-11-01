Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.22 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.