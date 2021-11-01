Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.22 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
