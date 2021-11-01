AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.16.

AbbVie stock opened at $115.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

