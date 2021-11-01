A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,603 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in A10 Networks by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 160,686 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

