A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.