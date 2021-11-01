A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 965,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $66,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

