A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $74,780.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.70. 1,836,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,487. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after buying an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

