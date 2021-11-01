918,975 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Acquired by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,925,000. BVF Inc. IL owned about 1.48% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN opened at $24.44 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

