908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $2,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $3,800,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,081 shares of company stock worth $2,616,401 over the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market cap of $909.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.