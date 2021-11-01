773,072 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 773,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

