$768.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce sales of $768.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.50 million to $773.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $646.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $133.17 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 101.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

