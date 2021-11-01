7,674 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.13. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.81. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.81.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

