5,899,688 Shares in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,899,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,026,000. Enthusiast Gaming accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Enthusiast Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.