$581.65 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.20 million and the lowest is $579.10 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BZH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

BZH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 211,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,579. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

