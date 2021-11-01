56,500 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

TCOM opened at $28.56 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

